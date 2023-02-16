IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.31, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

