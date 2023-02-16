IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $341,915,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $6,347,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 351.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.65.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.12. 1,277,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.94. The company has a market cap of $327.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $352.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

