Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.73-1.81 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.