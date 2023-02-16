Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 33,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the average daily volume of 4,302 call options.

ViewRay Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $830.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at $906,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 81,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 277,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 328,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

