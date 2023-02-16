Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 16th (ABX, BIIB, BOO, BOWL, DNLM, HL, INDV, LRE, MONY, QQ)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 16th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold Co alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 35 ($0.42) target price on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 335 ($4.07) target price on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) target price on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a GBX 800 ($9.71) price target on the stock.

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($28.53) target price on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 710 ($8.62) price target on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.16) price target on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($5.58) target price on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price target on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 5,380 ($65.31) price target on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 68 ($0.83) price target on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 290 ($3.52) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.