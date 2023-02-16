Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 16th (ABX, BIIB, BOO, BOWL, DNLM, HL, INDV, LRE, MONY, QQ)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 16th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 35 ($0.42) target price on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 335 ($4.07) target price on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) target price on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a GBX 800 ($9.71) price target on the stock.

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($28.53) target price on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 710 ($8.62) price target on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.16) price target on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($5.58) target price on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price target on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 5,380 ($65.31) price target on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 68 ($0.83) price target on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 290 ($3.52) target price on the stock.

