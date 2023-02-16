Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Up 14.5% in January

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,396. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,986,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

