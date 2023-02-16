Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTO. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GTO opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $54.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06.

