Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.83% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 208.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 65,282 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RZG opened at $126.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.87 and a 12 month high of $148.82.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.