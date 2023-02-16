Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 851,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 912.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 20,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 173,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 207,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $4,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

ISRG traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $242.04. 468,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.75. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

