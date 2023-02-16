Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

INTU stock traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $414.46. The company had a trading volume of 471,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $525.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

