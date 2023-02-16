Interval Partners LP Purchases 525 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,496.38.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,516.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,006.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

