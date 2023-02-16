Interval Partners LP Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Interval Partners LP cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Markel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Markel by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,347.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,347.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,255.11. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

