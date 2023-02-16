Interval Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,139 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 399,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $545,596.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $545,596.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,849. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.