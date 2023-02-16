Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 66,854 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,854 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,793 shares of company stock worth $16,761,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

