Intech Investment Management LLC Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $361.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $402.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

