Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.20.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $366.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $478.88.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

