Insider Selling: Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Insider Sells £6,780.62 in Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) insider Bill Floydd sold 814 shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.11), for a total transaction of £6,780.62 ($8,230.91).

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

Shares of WOSG opened at GBX 843.50 ($10.24) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 909.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.50. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a one year low of GBX 632.50 ($7.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,380 ($16.75). The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2,008.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOSG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.87) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

