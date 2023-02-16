Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $29.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,986. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.16.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 101,949 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.