Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 61,844 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QuinStreet Stock Up 4.6 %

QNST traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 479,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,311. The stock has a market cap of $956.67 million, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 54.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About QuinStreet

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens increased their target price on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.



QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

