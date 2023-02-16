Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 178,500 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $68,765.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $72,335.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $66,300.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $192,015.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93.

QS stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

