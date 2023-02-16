Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells 11,750 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $984,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,612,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $488,323.64.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of POWI stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 235,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,569. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Power Integrations by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Power Integrations by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

