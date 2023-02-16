Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells 13,232 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 12,277,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,898,785. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

