Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Sells 550,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) CEO Vijay Talwar sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,970.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ContextLogic Stock Up 26.0 %

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 83,234,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,727,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 58.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 173,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 563,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

