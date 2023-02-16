Insider Buying: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) CEO Purchases $68,400.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
Shares of DBD stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $249.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.