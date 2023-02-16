ING Groep NV Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

MASI stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.52. 14,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

