ING Groep NV Sells 48,447 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,447 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.36. 528,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

