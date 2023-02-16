ING Groep NV Has $23.99 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047,259 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.15% of Amcor worth $23,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 1,035,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Stories

