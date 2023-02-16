ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 134,190 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. 3,322,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,695,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

