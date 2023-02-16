ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 157,974 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.50. 650,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,133. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

