Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,071 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $25,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

Infosys Trading Down 0.1 %

INFY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 1,728,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,568,425. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.