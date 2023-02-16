Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $263.03

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.03 ($3.19) and traded as low as GBX 242 ($2.94). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.10), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Indus Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,814.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 262.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 262.97.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

