IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 1,444,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,341.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPGDF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IGO in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of IGO stock remained flat at $10.15 on Thursday. IGO has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

