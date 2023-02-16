IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 76,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IES Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IESC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. 24,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,812. IES has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.81%.

In related news, Director David B. Gendell bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David B. Gendell bought 1,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IES during the second quarter worth $30,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 9.6% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 71,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

