IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

IBEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Stock Up 14.5 %

IBEX stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 83,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,779. IBEX has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $547.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.78 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 47.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in IBEX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.