iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$99.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a report on Thursday.

TSE:IAG traded up C$4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$90.52. The stock had a trading volume of 198,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$58.70 and a twelve month high of C$90.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total transaction of C$362,749.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,000.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

