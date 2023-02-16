iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at Desjardins

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded iA Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock remained flat at $61.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

