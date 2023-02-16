Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 2.7 %
HY stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.76. 5,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
