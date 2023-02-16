Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 2.7 %

HY stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.76. 5,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 167.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.