Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.41

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and traded as high as $8.76. Hypera shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 10,860 shares changing hands.

Hypera Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

