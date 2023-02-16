Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 2,203,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,605.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HUSQF stock remained flat at $8.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

