Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $13,030.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,681 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,066.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.3 %

HSON traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 9,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hudson Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

