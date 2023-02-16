Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $13,030.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,681 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,066.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hudson Global Stock Up 0.3 %
HSON traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 9,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
