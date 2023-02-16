Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %

HWM opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $200,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

