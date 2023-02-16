Howard Hughes Medical Institute Takes $14.54 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 405,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,540,000. Schlumberger makes up 4.1% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 5.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,407,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,532,000 after buying an additional 435,892 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 475,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 771,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 452,295 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 1,584,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418,035. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.