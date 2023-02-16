Howard Hughes Medical Institute Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.06. The company had a trading volume of 683,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,986. The company has a market capitalization of $194.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.