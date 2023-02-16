Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.977-5.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.83 EPS.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.08.

HST traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.44. 11,534,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,979. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

