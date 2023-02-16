Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 7,435,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,270. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

