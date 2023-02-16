Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.83 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,151,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,434. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of analysts have commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

