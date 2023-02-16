Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $186.26 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $13.93 or 0.00058153 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $186.26 million and approximately $47.40 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00182318 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,375,275 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.