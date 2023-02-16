HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Update

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMNKF remained flat at $48.76 during trading on Thursday. HMS Networks AB has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Get HMS Networks AB (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded HMS Networks AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.