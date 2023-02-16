HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

