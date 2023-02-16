HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HRT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

HRT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 151,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,967. HireRight has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,764,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 78,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $737,301.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,274,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,886,677.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at $130,764,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,215,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,342 and have sold 18,072 shares valued at $217,175. Corporate insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. raised its position in shares of HireRight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $1,840,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

